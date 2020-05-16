16-317
State of Texas Federal Portion of the Statewide Single Audit Report for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2015
February 2016
Report Number 16-317
Overall Conclusion
This report contains the results of the federal portion of the Statewide Single Audit for fiscal year 2015. It includes:
- The auditor's opinion on compliance and related findings from a review of compliance and controls over the State's federal awards.
- The auditor's opinion on the State's Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards, as well as a copy of that schedule.
This report, along with the financial portion of the Statewide Single Audit performed by the State Auditor's Office, is submitted to the federal government to fulfill Single Audit reporting requirements.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.