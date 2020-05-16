There were 3,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,519 in the last 365 days.

State of Texas Federal Portion of the Statewide Single Audit Report for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2015

February 2016

Report Number 16-317

Overall Conclusion

This report contains the results of the federal portion of the Statewide Single Audit for fiscal year 2015. It includes:

- The auditor's opinion on compliance and related findings from a review of compliance and controls over the State's federal awards.

- The auditor's opinion on the State's Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards, as well as a copy of that schedule.

This report, along with the financial portion of the Statewide Single Audit performed by the State Auditor's Office, is submitted to the federal government to fulfill Single Audit reporting requirements.

Download the Acrobat version of this report. (.pdf)

