Make It Shine cleanup begins Friday

More than 4,000 volunteers have signed up to complete 113 projects around the state in the annual West Virginia Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup. The two-week program begins on Friday, April 1, and runs through April 15.

The annual event is jointly sponsored by the state Department of Environmental Protection and the state Division of Highways. Last year, more than 3,000 West Virginians participated in the cleanup and removed close to 190 tons of litter and over 3,000 discarded tires from our state's landscape.

This year, at least one cleanup is scheduled in each of the state’s 55 counties, including: Berkeley, where more than 300 students at the Mountain Ridge Intermediate School in Gerrardstown will pick up litter on school grounds; Cabell and Wayne, where more than 100 volunteers will clean up the park and shoreline at Beech Fork State Park; and Boone, where more than 130 volunteers will pick up trash and litter on Lick Creek.

The Make It Shine program provides resources such as cleanup materials, waste hauling and landfill fees to community groups volunteering to conduct litter cleanups on state streams or public lands.

“This is the perfect opportunity for West Virginians to show their pride in their state and to do their part in helping to make West Virginia the cleanest and most beautiful state in the nation,” Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin said. “The many volunteers who take time out of their busy schedules to pick up unsightly litter across West Virginia are one of a number of examples of how our citizens are committed to keeping our state beautiful for all to enjoy.”

For more information, contact Make It Shine Coordinator Travis Cooper at 1-800-322-5530 or by email at Travis.L.Cooper@wv.gov.