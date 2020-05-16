State accepting Adopt-A-Highway registrations

The state Department of Environmental Protection is accepting registrations for the April 30, 2011, Adopt-A-Highway Statewide Cleanup. Volunteers have until April 23 to register.

Co-sponsored by the DEP and the state Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). Its goals include improving the quality of our environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.

Individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies and communities can register to pick up trash on almost any state-maintained road, back road or main route. Private roads and interstate highways cannot be adopted.

The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests to volunteers. The state also takes care of disposing of collected trash. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate.

To register, call 1-800-322-5530 or send an email to: dep.aah@wv.gov. If you reach the REAP voicemail, please leave your ID, phone number, group name, date of cleanup, number of participants and the county where your adopted road is located.

The West Virginia Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup, also sponsored by the DEP and Division of Highways, began on April 1 and will continue through April 15.