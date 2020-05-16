Public meeting scheduled for Prenter residents on Tuesday, April 26

Representatives from the state Department of Environmental Protection and Triad Engineering will be on hand to discuss with local residents an ongoing study of water supplies in the Prenter/Sand Lick Area of Boone County.

The public meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, at the Racine Community Center on Route 3. The center is located behind the public library, across from the volunteer fire department.

The study, which is being funded by the DEP and conducted by Triad Engineering, is expected to continue through this winter. Triad is analyzing whether human activity, including coal mining and activities associated with it, may have negatively affected the quality of groundwater being used as a drinking water source by residents of the study area. The study area includes residences along Hopkins Fork of Big Coal River and tributaries of Hopkins Fork from Seth to Prenter.

For more information about the meeting, call the DEP’s Office of Environmental Advocate at 800-654-5227.