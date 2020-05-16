Final session of Webinar series set for May 24

The last of three free Webinars, designed to help West Virginians save money and protect the environment through energy-efficient products and practices, is scheduled for May 24.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and ENERGY STAR®, is sponsoring the series.

The May 24 Webinar, “Using ENERGY STAR Porfolio Manager,” begins at 10 a.m. and will run approximately 90 minutes. It will introduce participants to the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager building benchmarking tool, what buildings are most suited to it, information it can provide to users and opportunities for recognition for buildings that improve their performance.

Webinar participants will discuss and exchange ideas on a teleconference, while logged into a presentation on the Internet. Sessions include experienced energy and/or financial consultants.

The Webinar series is designed for individuals who have a vested interest in business, industry and academia; community members involved in development; environmental, social and community non-government organizations; natural resource, planning and government officials; hotel owners, tour operators, guides and transportation providers; and representatives from other related services in the private sector.

To register for the May 24 Webinar, go to: http://apps.dep.wv.gov/registration. For more information contact Greg Adolfson, DEP sustainability officer, at 866-568-6649 (ext. 1332) or gregory.e.adolfson@wv.gov.