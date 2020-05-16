Moundsville, GAB Enterprises to clean up Fostoria Glass Factory site

The City of Moundsville and GAB Enterprises, LLC have submitted an application to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to redevelop the Fostoria Glass site located in Moundsville.

The applicants are working with the DEP to address environmental conditions at the former Fostoria Glass Factory site, located at the intersection of Fostoria Avenue and First Street in Moundsville (Voluntary Remediation Program Project No. 11418). The main chemicals of concern at the site are arsenic and lead, which were used during historic glass-making operations, and PAHs (Poly Aromatic Hydrocarbons), which come from oil used to fuel furnaces.

The DEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation has negotiated a voluntary remediation agreement (VRRA) with the applicants, which includes provisions for identifying human health and ecological risks associated with current and potential uses of the site and to establish appropriate cleanup standards. The agreement also includes provisions for additional cleanup or remediation actions should they be necessary to meet those standards. A final report will be submitted to the OER for review to confirm that the work meets all applicable remediation standards.

Questions regarding the VRRA or this application should be directed to either Pasupathy Ramanan (“Ram”), WVDEP-OER, 2031 Pleasant Valley Rd., Suite #1, Fairmont, WV 26554, (304) 368-2000 ext. 3730; or to Todd Kelvington, licensed remediation specialist, The Kelvington Group, Inc., 217 Oak Lee Dr., STE 10 B 120, Ranson,WV 25438, (304) 886-1645.