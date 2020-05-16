Fayette County residents can drop off old tires at two locations

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting tire collections at two locations in Fayette County to rid the county of old tires.

Both collections are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the old Mid-State Ford lot on Route 60 in Ansted and the old Walmart lot on East Main Street in Oak Hill. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Fayette County. Rims will be accepted at both locations. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is made possible in part through REAP, within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.