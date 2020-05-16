Tire collection scheduled for Cabell County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program, the City of Milton and the Cabell County Commission are hosting a local tire collection event to rid the county of old tires.

The collection is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Milton Fire Department, located on Route 60 at Perry Moore Square in Milton.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Cabell County. The tires may be on or off the rim. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The accumulation of waste tires on private property appears to be an increasing problem in Cabell County and residents are urged to take advantage of this opportunity to legally dispose of their tires. Following the tire collection, REAP will step up efforts throughout the county to enforce state codes relating to waste tire disposal and the illegal dumping of waste tires.

Saturday’s event is made possible in part through the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). REAP brings together all of West Virginia’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.