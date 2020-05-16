The Department complied with most applicable statutes and rules for planning, procuring, and forming its Fingerprint Applicant Services of Texas (FAST) contract.

However, auditors identified certain weaknesses in the Department’s contracting processes. Specifically, the Department did not verify that the contractor to which it awarded the contract had submitted audited financial statements with its proposal, as required by the solicitation.

In addition, the Department received only one proposal, and it did not document (1) that it had re-reviewed the solicitation for unduly restrictive requirements or (2) the feedback it had received from vendors about its proposed solicitation, as required by State of Texas Contract Management Guide.13

Jump to Chapter 2-A