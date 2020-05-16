Public hearing scheduled on rule revision

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has scheduled a public hearing on 2011 state legislative revisions made to Rule 47CSR2, “Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards.”

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, at DEP headquarters, 601 57th St., S.E., Charleston, in the Coopers Rock Training Room. In addition to oral comments provided at the hearing, the agency will accept written comments at any time up to the conclusion of the public hearing. No comments will be accepted after that time.

Revisions made during the past legislative session added language to Rule 47CSR2 that addresses the critical design flow for determining effluent limits for carcinogens on the Ohio River between mile points 68.0 and 70.0.

Written comments may be submitted to the following address: Gloria Shaffer Water Quality Standards Program WV Department of Environmental Protection 601 57th St., S.E. Charleston, WV 25304

Comments may also be e-mailed to dep.comments@wv.gov. Comments will be made a part of the rulemaking record. The 2011 legislative revised rule can be found on the agency website: www.dep.wv.gov/wqs. Hardcopies of this information may also be obtained by calling Gloria Shaffer at (304) 926-0499, ext. 1033.