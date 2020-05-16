National conference coming to West Virginia

West Virginia will host the 39th annual conference of the National Association of State Land Reclamationists (NASLR), Sept. 25-28 at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels. Formed in 1972, NASLR has roughly 1,000 members in 38 states. It is a nationally recognized authority on the reclamation of mined lands and advocates the use of research, innovative technology and professional discourse to foster the restoration of lands and waters affected by mining-related activities. It also strives to promote and maintain a mutually beneficial relationship between state and federal regulatory authorities as well as the mining community.

NASLR President Joe Hager said the annual conference allows for states to discuss pressing environmental issues, talk about new science and technology and engage in a productive exchange of reclamation ideas addressing all forms of mining, not just coal.

Hager, whose full-time job is with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection as an inspector supervisor in the Division of Mining and Reclamation, said most member states with available budgets will send representatives to September’s conference titled, “Protecting Tomorrow’s Waterways through Responsible Land Reclamation Today.”

“Anyone who deals with reclamation is invited to attend,” Hager said, “as well as people who are involved with water quality associated with the mining or construction processes. Many of the reclamation and stream protection practices are similar.”

The conference will include a field trip, classroom sessions and a wide range of speakers on topics such as natural stream restoration; the proliferation of wildlife on mine lands in West Virginia; riparian habitat; and legal issues facing regulators. National awards for reclamation and community outreach, as well as a $1,000 scholarship winner, will be announced during the conference.

The conference registration fee is $150 and does not include lodging. Registration is by mail only and forms can be printed by going to NASLR’s web site at www.crc.siu.edu/naslr.htm. For more information, contact Hager at 304-792-8369, ext. 3326, Joseph.E.Hager@wv.gov; or Allen Kuhn at 304-792-8369, ext. 3328, Allen.D.Kuhn@wv.gov.