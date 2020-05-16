Comment period extended for water quality rule revision

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has extended the comment period pertaining to legislative revisions to Rule 47CSR2, “Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards.” Revisions made during the 2011 Legislative session added language that addresses the critical design flow for determining effluent limits for carcinogens on the Ohio River between mile points 68.0 and 70.0.

The DEP will accept written comments up to 5 p.m. on June 6. No comments will be accepted after that time. Written comments may be submitted to the following address:

Gloria Shaffer

Water Quality Standards Program

WV Department of Environmental Protection

601 57th St., S.E.

Charleston, WV 25304

Comments may also be e-mailed to dep.comments@wv.gov. Comments will be made a part of the rulemaking record. The legislative-revised rule can be found on the DEP website www.dep.wv.gov/wqs. Hardcopies of this information may also be obtained by calling Gloria Shaffer at (304) 926-0499, ext. 1033.