There were 3,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,512 in the last 365 days.

Comment period extended for water quality rule revision

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has extended the comment period pertaining to legislative revisions to Rule 47CSR2, “Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards.” Revisions made during the 2011 Legislative session added language that addresses the critical design flow for determining effluent limits for carcinogens on the Ohio River between mile points 68.0 and 70.0.

 

The DEP will accept written comments up to 5 p.m. on June 6. No comments will be accepted after that time. Written comments may be submitted to the following address:

Gloria Shaffer

Water Quality Standards Program

WV Department of Environmental Protection

601 57th St., S.E.

Charleston, WV  25304

 

 

Comments may also be e-mailed to dep.comments@wv.gov. Comments will be made a part of the rulemaking record.  The legislative-revised rule can be found on the DEP website www.dep.wv.gov/wqs. Hardcopies of this information may also be obtained by calling Gloria Shaffer at (304) 926-0499, ext. 1033.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.