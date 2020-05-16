More than 1,000 kids expected for Youth Environmental Day

Awards totaling more than $11,000 will be handed out Saturday to young West Virginians during the 48th annual Youth Environmental Day at North Bend State Park in Cairo. Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the event is expected to attract more than 1,000 young people from across the state.

Awards will be presented to youth groups and individuals for their participation in community environmental projects that include litter cleanups, recycling drives, school beautification projects, tree planting, backyard composting, wildlife management, watershed protection and much more.

“The work that these young people do is inspiring,” DEP Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman said. “They are making contributions toward a better environment for all West Virginians through projects that enhance their communities.”

The weekend’s events actually begin Friday with camping and a short program. In addition to the awards ceremony, Saturday’s festivities include educational exhibits, a parade of youth groups, fishing, volleyball, hiking, recycling crafts and a dance.

For more information call Diana Haid at 304-926-0499, extension 1114 or email diana.k.haid@wv.gov.