State’s Youth Environmental Program now on Facebook

West Virginia’s young citizens, interested in the state’s Youth Environmental Program, have a new way to learn about the program, exchange ideas and photos, and make friends with others who share a similar interest in protecting the state’s environment.

The Youth Environmental Program now has a page on Facebook, the popular social networking service for people age 13 and older.

Administered by the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Youth Environmental Program is designed to unite youth groups such as 4-H clubs, scouts, kindergarten, elementary, middle and high schools, FFA chapters, church youth fellowships, and others toward the common goal of making West Virginia shine.

"Being the first Facebook page for the DEP is quite an honor," said Diana Haid, coordinator for the Youth Environmental Program. "Most of the children involved in the Youth Environmental Program are technologically advanced and we want to keep pace. We will be able to provide information, answer questions and offer assistance in an instant."

The Youth Environmental Program provides incentive to groups to actively participate in environmental projects such as recycling drives, litter cleanups and tree plantings and offers more than $11,000 in cash and other awards, including a college scholarship, to groups and individuals for outstanding service. During the year, the Youth Environmental Program sponsors three main events: Youth Environmental Day in May; the state Junior Conservation Camp in June; and the Youth Environmental Conference in the fall.

To access the Youth Environmental Program’s Facebook page, go to: www.facebook.com/pages/Youth-Environmental-Program/#!/pages/Youth-Environmental-Program/163266680402415. More information about the program can also be found at: www.dep.wv.gov/pio/Pages/yep.aspx.