Tire collection set for McDowell County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting a tire collection in McDowell County to rid the county of old tires. The collection is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, June 4, at the Copper Ridge Landfill entrance on Route 7 at Capels.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for McDowell County. Tires must be off the rim. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

Saturday’s event is made possible in part through the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). REAP brings together all of West Virginia’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.