Two Raleigh County locations accepting old tires

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is sponsoring tire collections at two different Raleigh County locations on Saturday, June 11, to rid the county of old tires.

Both collections are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be conducted at Marsh Fork Elementary on Route 3 and in Shady Spring, on the lot at the intersection of Route 3 and Route 19.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person at each location with a valid West Virginia ID for Raleigh County. Tires must be off the rim. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The collections are made possible in part through the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). REAP brings together all of West Virginia’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.