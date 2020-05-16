Tire collection scheduled for Boone County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hosting a local tire collection in Racine, Boone County, to rid the county of old tires. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at John Slack Park in Racine.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Boone County. The tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is made possible in part through the DEP’s REAP program. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.