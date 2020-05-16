Tire collections scheduled for Marshall, Wetzel counties

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is sponsoring tire collections on Saturday, June 11, in Marshall and Wetzel counties.

The Marshall County collection is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Marshall High School in Moundsville. The Wetzel County collection is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Martinsville Marina.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires at each site with a valid West Virginia ID for either Marshall or Wetzel county. Tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires, 16 inches or less, will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is being coordinated by the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program. REAP brings together all of West Virginia’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.