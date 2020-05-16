A Report on the Self-reported Implementation of Sunset Advisory Commission Management Actions

August 2016

Report Number 16-036

Overall Conclusion

The State Auditor's Office has obtained the following entities' self-reported implementation status for 43 non-statutory recommendations (management actions) in the Sunset Advisory Commission Report to the 84th Legislature:

- Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities.

- State Office of Administrative Hearings.

- Texas Council on Purchasing from People with Disabilities.

- Texas Education Agency.

- Texas Workforce Commission.

- University Interscholastic League.

The entities reported that:

- They had fully or substantially implemented 24 (56 percent) of the 43 management actions.

- The implementation of 19 (44 percent) of the 43 management actions was incomplete or ongoing.

For the purposes of this project, auditors followed up on the implementation status of eight sampled management actions that four entities reported as fully implemented. Those management actions were directed to the State Office of Administrative Hearings, the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Workforce Commission, and the University Interscholastic League. Auditors verified that all eight of those management actions were fully implemented. Table 1 summarizes the implementation status the State Auditor's Office determined for those eight management actions. Table 2 summarizes the self-reported implementation status of all of the management actions at the entities included in this report.

Download the Acrobat version of this report. (.pdf)