Tire collection scheduled for Van

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will host a tire collection from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the Van Community Park in Boone County.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Boone County. Tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is being organized by the DEP’s REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) Program.