FY2012 REAP Litter Control Grants Awarded

Twenty-six applicants have been approved for amounts totaling $57,241 for state Department of Environmental Protection REAP Litter Control Matching Grants. DEP Cabinet Secretary Randy Huffman announced the grant recipients for fiscal year 2012.

Grants were awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions and municipalities. Funding for the litter control program is generated through Legislative Rule §22-15A-4: “For unlawful disposal of litter, the circuit clerk shall deposit 50 percent of all civil penalties into the Litter Control Fund.”

The DEP’s REAP program (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup efforts.

Following is a list of grant recipients and how funding will be used:

Village of Barboursville $1,500.00

The funding will be used for dumpster fees for the annual village cleanup event.

Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority $750.00

The funding will be used for county-wide radio advertisements for public awareness.

Town of Burnsville $1,900.00

The funding will be used for dumpster fees, landfill fees and labor for the town’s annual cleanup event.

Town of Cowen $1,500.00

The funding will be used for containers and landfill fees for the town’s cleanup event.

Fayette County Solid Waste Authority $3,000.00

The funding will be used for the county litter control officer salary and cleanup equipment.

Town of Fayetteville $1,200.00

The funding will be used for anti-litter educational material and litter receptacles for the town program.

Gilmer County Commission $3,000.00

The funding will be used for supervisor wages for a county-wide litter cleanup program.

Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority $1,000.00

The funding will be used for advertising to promote a county-wide anti-litter campaign.

Hardy County Commission $3,000.00

The funding will be used for implementation of hay bale plastic wrap recycling program for the county.

City of Hurricane $3,000.00 The funding will be used to raze dilapidated structures within the city.

Kanawha County Commission $3,000.00 The funding will be used for off-duty deputies to issue litter citations as part of the county-wide litter control program.

Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority $1,921.50

The funding will be used for equipment and labor for the annual county-wide cleanup events.

City of Kenova $3,000.00

The funding will be used for the cost associated with the removal of litter for the town’s clean-up program.

City of Mannington $1,356.00

The funding will be used for dumping fees for a town cleanup.

Mason County Commission $3,000.00

The funding will be used for public awareness campaign materials, litter and ash receptacles, and fuel for the Litter Control Program.

Monroe County Solid Waste Authority $2,022.23

The funding will be used for fuel for supervisor’s vehicle for the Day Report cleanup program.

City of Nitro $2,000.00 The funding will be used to assist with the purchase of litter receptacles and signage for the city’s litter control program.

City of Parkersburg $1,000.00

The funding will be used for an anti-littering/recycling newsletter.

Putnam County Solid Waste Authority $3,000.00

The funding will be used for a demolition contractor for structure razing.

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority $1,000.00

The funding will be used for advertisement for an anti-littering campaign.

City of Richwood $1,500.00

The funding will be used for dumpsters for a city cleanup event.

City of Romney $3,000.00

The funding will be used for dumpster rentals and landfill disposal fees for a city cleanup event.

City of Vienna $2,796.00

The funding will be used for recycling receptacles.

Webster County Commission $3,000.00

The funding will be used for the county litter control officer wages.

Wood County Solid Waste Authority $2,796.00

The funding will be used for recycling receptacles.

Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority $3,000.00

The funding will be used for vehicle maintenance, fuel, and uniforms for the litter control program.