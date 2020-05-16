Auditors examined other aspects of the Department’s oversight of the construction of design-build projects, including the Department’s approval of changes to key personnel, monitoring of quality control activities, and completion and acceptance process.

Key Personnel

Auditors determined that contractors’ approved key personnel were actively involved for the three audited design-build projects with executed contracts. Additionally, appropriate Department personnel approved all the changes to contractors’ key personnel on the three design-build projects audited.18 However, the Department did not always approve changes to key personnel in a timely manner.

Monitoring of Quality Control

The Department did not consistently require the design-build contractors to document and submit quality control deliverables required by the contract provisions.

Completion and Final Acceptance

Of the four audited projects, only the Energy Sector Roadway Repair project was complete as of June 2016. Auditors examined 5 of the 30 roadway segments repaired during the Energy Sector Roadway Repair project and determined that the Department adequately monitored the processes related to substantial completion and final acceptance.

