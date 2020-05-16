State of Environment Report available

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has released the fourth edition of its State of the Environment Report. The report covers the years 2008-10 and highlights data and trends pertaining to West Virginia’s environment.

The report, which comes out every three years, continues the long-term process of identifying and tracking changes in the environment that result from human activities. It also provides a basis for determining the success of regulatory and non-regulatory efforts designed to improve environmental quality.

The report is divided into four sections -- air, water, land and energy -- and examines environmental aspects such as reported emissions of toxic air pollutants into the atmosphere; West Virginia’s aquatic integrity; hazardous and solid waste generation; and the management of abandoned wells.

To view an electronic version of the report click here. Hard copies of the report can be picked up at DEP headquarters, located at 601, 57th St., S.E., Charleston, WV., 25304. Written requests for a hard copy should be mailed to the “DEP Public Information Office” at the same address, or emailed to Thomas.J.Aluise@wv.gov.