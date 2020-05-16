Volunteers needed for Sustainability Fair

Volunteers are needed for the third annual Kanawha Valley Sustainability Fair, scheduled Sept. 24 at the Columbia Gas Transmission Building in Charleston.

Volunteers are needed for the day of the fair and also for assisting in setting up the day before. Assistance is needed with table setup, greeters, exit surveys, feedback wall, recycling spot monitors, photography, videography, and parking coordination.

The Kanawha Valley Sustainability Fair is the signature event of Kanawha Valley Connections, a volunteer organization dedicated to creating pathways to sustainability throughout the Kanawha Valley and surrounding communities. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is one of the fair’s sponsors.

The fair will introduce participants to and educate them about economic, environmental and social sustainability. Participants will experience sustainability through a variety of themes, including locally grown food, conservation, renewable energy, green building, green jobs, government and community resources, recycling, health and wellness, economic development, and culture and history.

The event will feature food, interactive and hands-on exhibits, activities for children, performances and practical ideas for residents and businesses.

Over 2,800 participants attended last year’s fair and associated events, taking advantage of activities, products and services offered by more than 100 exhibitors and off-site sponsors.

Those wishing to volunteer should go to: http://kvsfair.org/images/volunteer_form.pdf to download a Volunteer Application. The deadline to submit Volunteer Applications is Aug. 31, and they can be faxed to (304) 414-4451 or mailed to Kanawha Valley Connections at 1701 5th Ave Box 8, Charleston WV 25387-1900.

For more information contact Vanessa VanGilder at (304) 421-0915 or Kanawha Valley Connections at (304) 941-3281 or visit http://kvsfair.org.