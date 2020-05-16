Upper Kanawha Watershed TMDL meeting set

The Department of Environmental Protection will host an informational meeting regarding plans for Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) development in the Upper Kanawha River Watershed. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on Aug. 18, in the Coopers Rock Training Room at DEP headquarters, located at 601 57th St., S.E., Charleston, WV.

A TMDL is a plan of action used to clean up polluted waters. TMDLs identify problematic pollution sources and prescribe the pollutant reductions needed for the stream to meet water quality standards.

Two TMDL development projects are planned in the Upper Kanawha River Watershed. One project will produce draft TMDLs for certain impairments by June 2012 and a larger project will develop draft TMDLs by September 2014. In combination, the two projects will address the vast majority of Upper Kanawha River tributary impairments.

During the Aug. 18 meeting, the DEP will provide an overview of the TMDL process, identify streams and impairments, explain project timelines, present monitoring and source tracking plans, and identify public input and review opportunities.

For more information about the TMDL meeting or to obtain a list of affected streams, please contact Steve Young at (304) 926-0495 or e-mail at stephen.a.young@wv.gov. A list of targeted streams can be found at www.dep.wv.gov/uktmdl.