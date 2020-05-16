DEP public meeting will discuss water quality in Middle Ohio North Watershed

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will conduct a public meeting to discuss impaired streams in the Middle Ohio North Watershed at 6:30 p.m., on Aug. 30, at St. Marys High School in St. Marys, W.Va.

The informational meeting will cover the current status of Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) development efforts for the tributaries of the Ohio River in the Middle Ohio North Watershed. A TMDL is a plan of action used to clean up streams that are not meeting water quality standards.

Information presented will include a discussion of water quality criteria, an overview of the TMDL development process and a schedule for TMDL completion. After the meeting is complete, the DEP will begin making final allocation decisions and the contractor will begin developing the draft TMDL.

For more information about this TMDL meeting, please contact Steve Young at (304) 926-0495. For more information on TMDLs, go to www.dep.wv.gov/WVTMDL.