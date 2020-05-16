Sustainability workshops scheduled for September

Organizations and individuals can learn about using resources more efficiently, reducing waste, improving personal health, and finding and adding more value to their community at Sustainability 101 workshops, scheduled for Sept. 15 at the Charleston Area Alliance.

The free workshops are sponsored by West Virginia Sustainable Communities and are being held from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charleston Area Alliance, located at 1116 Smith St. West Virginia Sustainable Communities is a West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection initiative, administered by Bridgemont Community and Technical College, with support from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

The two workshops will feature interactive sessions administered by professional trainers from the Bridgemont Community and Technical College. Participants can expect to go home with lots of excitement and great ideas to improve their “Triple Bottom Line” of economic, environmental, and social prosperity.

“These workshops will focus on the practical applications and best practices of sustainability concepts and principles to achieve viable solutions to environmental, economic and community challenges,” said Greg Adolfson, sustainability officer with the WVDEP.

Workshop participants can register for either the first or second workshop. Space is limited and the registration deadline is Monday, Sept.12. For more information and to register, contact Kelly Jo Drey, director with the Bridgemont Sustainability Institute at (304) 734-6709 or kdrey@bridgemont.edu.