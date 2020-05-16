A Biennial Report on the State’s Position Classification Plan for the 2018-2019 Biennium

September 2016

Report Number 17-701

Overall Conclusion

The State Auditor's Office conducted a study of the State's Position Classification Plan (Plan) to determine the competitiveness of the Plan with similar positions in the private and public sector and to determine whether changes are needed to maintain a current and competitive structure for state agencies to classify and compensate their employees.

The State Auditor's Office's recommended changes to the Plan include:

- Adding 61 new job classifications to the Plan to provide additional job classifications for state agencies to use.

- Reallocating 26 job classifications to a higher salary group to address positions with salary ranges that are below the market.

- Changing job titles for 10 job classifications to better describe job functions.

- Deleting 5 job classifications that are not being used.

The estimated cost to state agencies to implement the recommended changes is $260,166 in each year of the 2018-2019 biennium. If the Legislature adopts the recommendations, agencies will be required to implement the recommendations.

