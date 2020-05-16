Great Kanawha River Cleanup set for Sept. 10

The 22nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Cleanup sites along the Kanawha River will include the beach at Winfield Locks; Roadside Park in St. Albans; Magic Island in Charleston; and Kanawha Falls, near Glen Ferris.

Those wishing to volunteer are urged to register with the DEP so enough supplies can be obtained for each cleanup location. The DEP’s REAP program (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and will arrange for trash to be hauled away. Last year, close to 140 volunteers collected 7.75 tons of litter and debris and 152 tires.

For more information or to register to volunteer, contact Travis Cooper at 304-926-0499 ext. 1117, or e-mail: Travis.L.Cooper@wv.gov.