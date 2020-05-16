Auditors determined that a significant number of employees at and job postings for the State’s health and human services agencies2 (HHS agencies) were not properly classified according to the State’s Position Classification Plan. Specifically:

• Based on a list of 5,484 HHS agency managers and supervisors on January 15, 2016, 760 (13.9 percent) were misclassified with entry-level titles and other nonsupervisory titles.

• An audit conducted by the State Auditor’s Office’s State Classification Team determined that 356 (57.7 percent) of 617 program specialist employees at the Department of Aging and Disability Services were not classified correctly (see A Classification Compliance Audit Report on Program Specialist and Program Supervisor Positions at the Department of Aging and Disability Services, State Auditor’s Office Report No. 16-705, August 2016).

• Of the 149 job postings tested, 40 (26.8 percent) appeared to be incorrectly classified based on the duties described in the job description compared to information in the State’s Position Classification Plan.

Correct job classifications are essential in preventing underpaying or overpaying employees. Improper job classification can also lead to unqualified managers and supervisors. In addition, it may contribute to employee turnover.

