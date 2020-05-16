Greenbrier County conducting tire collection

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is sponsoring tire collections at two sites in Greenbrier County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

One collection is set for Rainelle, across from the State Police barracks, adjacent to the National Guard Armory. A second collection is scheduled for Fairlea, at the State Fair Grounds. At Fairlea, residents are asked to enter Gate 2 and proceed to the carnival section. The exit is Gate 6.

Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Greenbrier County. The tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires 16 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is being made possible in part through the DEP’s REAP program. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.