Tire collection set for Harrison County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program, along with the Harrison County Solid Waste Authority, is hosting a tire collection to rid Harrison County of old tires.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Veterans Memorial Park in Clarksburg. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Harrison County. Rims will be accepted. Only car and light truck tires 17 inches or less will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is made possible in part through REAP, within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.