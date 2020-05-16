The Commission lacks a documented process to show how it determines which MCOs to audit. Although the Commission paid contracted audit firms a total of $1,337,525 to assess the risks of each MCO in fiscal years 2011, 2013, and 2015, it did not document how those risk assessments were used to select which MCOs to audit. The risk assessments identified risk areas for all of the MCOs reviewed. However, the Commission did not audit 12 (52 percent) of the 23 MCOs that provided Medicaid services from fiscal year 2011 through fiscal year 2015.

The Commission does not have a documented process for how it should follow up on performance audit findings. For performance audits covering fiscal year 2011 through May 2016, the Commission did not verify or track whether MCOs corrected findings for 11 (92 percent) of 12 performance audits conducted.3

