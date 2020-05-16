17-009
Auditors identified the following areas related to the overall accountability and transparency of agreements that could be strengthened.
• Oversight of agreements under Texas Tax Code, Chapter 313, is based primarily on information that businesses certify.
• There are no statutory requirements to verify information that businesses report and certify.
• Additional state aid provided to school districts is based primarily on information that businesses report and certify.
• The school districts audited had conflicts of interest policies that complied with statute; however, auditors identified weaknesses in those policies.
• Agreements executed prior to January 2014 may not be subject to statutory job-creation monitoring requirements.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.