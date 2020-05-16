Auditors identified the following areas related to the overall accountability and transparency of agreements that could be strengthened.

• Oversight of agreements under Texas Tax Code, Chapter 313, is based primarily on information that businesses certify.

• There are no statutory requirements to verify information that businesses report and certify.

• Additional state aid provided to school districts is based primarily on information that businesses report and certify.

• The school districts audited had conflicts of interest policies that complied with statute; however, auditors identified weaknesses in those policies.

• Agreements executed prior to January 2014 may not be subject to statutory job-creation monitoring requirements.

