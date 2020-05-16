Licensed environmental remediation specialist exam scheduled

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s next examination to certify licensed remediation specialists is scheduled from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on Sept. 21, at the Marshall Graduate College in South Charleston.

The exam will be given in Room 213 of the Robert C. Byrd Academic Center Building, 100 Angus E. Peyton Dr., South Charleston.

Certification is required for anyone submitting voluntary remediation and brownfields cleanup designs to the agency’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) for review.

A bachelor’s degree in an approved scientific field and at least six years of relevant professional experience, or a high school diploma and 10 years of relevant professional experience, are needed to qualify for the exam. In either case, at least one year of supervisory or project management experience is needed.

To take the exam, register online at http://www.dep.wv.gov. Under the Office of Environmental Remediation, go to the licensed remediation specialist online application and follow the instructions. Fees of $300 for the application and $250 for the examination are required. Online applications must be received by Sept. 9.

Only approved candidates with picture identification cards will be admitted to the testing site. Photo identification and the $250 testing fee must be presented before the exam starts. For more information about the exam, call Jamie Wolfe, CEGAS manager, at (304) 696-6042, or by email at jawolfe@marshall.edu. Marshall University (CEGAS) administers the licensing exam for OER.

The state legislature enacted the voluntary remediation and brownfields law during the 1996 legislative session. Voluntary remediation involves a responsible party cleaning up a site for future development, and brownfields involves clean up by a third party.