17-008
The Department appropriately designated a Purchasing from People with Disabilities (State Use) Program coordinator to ensure compliance with requirements. The Department also developed procedures that require purchasers to check on the availability of products and services from TIBH Industries5 prior to making a purchasing decision.
However, the Department did not always comply with the State Use Program requirements tested. Specifically, the Department did not accurately report its exceptions to the State Use Program.
