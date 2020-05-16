Auditors identified serious weaknesses in the processes that Faith Always Inspires True Healing Works Inc. (provider) used to develop its 2015 cost report. The provider did not use a general ledger to prepare its 2015 cost report, as the Department of Family and Protective Services (Department) required. The provider also did not maintain all 2015 bank statements. As a result, auditors could not determine whether data necessary to form a conclusion regarding the audit objectives was complete, and auditors could not determine whether the provider accurately reported funds it expended for providing child placing services.

Overall, the provider complied with foster parent monitoring and background check requirements; however, it should establish processes for tracking all volunteers, foster parents, household members, and frequent visitors.

