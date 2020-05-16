Youth Environmental Conference begins Sept. 30

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will sponsor its 36th annual Youth Environmental Conference, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, at Twin Falls Resort State Park, near Mullens. The deadline to register for the conference is Sept. 15.

The conference is open to members of the DEP’s Youth Environmental Program, ages 13 to 18. A limited number of scholarships are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Environmental workshops are scheduled for Friday evening of the conference. Conference participants also will visit the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority’s state-of-the-art landfill and the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. Other activities include a recycling contest, group reports and a Sunday morning motivational program.

For information on how your youth group can become a member of the Youth Environmental Program and take part in the Youth Environmental Conference, please contact Diana Haid at 304-926-0499, Ext. 1114 or email diana.k.haid@wv.gov .