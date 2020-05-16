Youth Environmental Conference begins Sept. 30
The conference is open to members of the DEP’s Youth Environmental Program, ages 13 to 18. A limited number of scholarships are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Environmental workshops are scheduled for Friday evening of the conference. Conference participants also will visit the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority’s state-of-the-art landfill and the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. Other activities include a recycling contest, group reports and a Sunday morning motivational program.
For information on how your youth group can become a member of the Youth Environmental Program and take part in the Youth Environmental Conference, please contact Diana Haid at 304-926-0499, Ext. 1114 or email diana.k.haid@wv.gov .
