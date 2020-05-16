St. Marys Marina site of tire collection

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting a tire collection to rid Pleasants County of old tires.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the St. Marys Marina. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Pleasants County. Tires must be off the rims. Only car, light truck, and smaller tires will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is made possible in part through REAP, within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.