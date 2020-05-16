Barbour County tire collection scheduled

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program is hosting a tire collection to rid Barbour County of old tires.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Barbour County Fairgrounds in Philippi. Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Barbour County. Tires must be off the rims. Only car, light truck, and smaller tires will be accepted. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate.

The event is made possible in part through REAP, within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.