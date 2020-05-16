In conjunction with National Pollution Prevention Week, Sept 19-25, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is offering 40 easy things West Virginians can do to better the environment.

Those 40 tips are included in the DEP’s Going Green Poll, which is available here.

National Pollution Prevention Week is the third full week in September each year and is sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and The National Pollution Prevention Roundtable, a non-profit organization devoted solely to pollution prevention. The mission of the Roundtable is to provide a national forum for promoting the development, implementation, and evaluation of efforts to avoid, eliminate, or reduce pollution at the source.

Pollution Prevention Week is an opportunity for individuals, businesses and government to highlight their pollution prevention and sustainability activities and achievements and to expand current pollution prevention efforts.