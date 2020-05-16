Electronic recycling event scheduled for Sutton

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting a free electronic recycling event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Sutton.

The DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and MRM Recycling are sponsoring the e-cycling event to make it easy for West Virginians to responsibly dispose of electronic devices.

The drop-off area is the parking lot of the Flatwoods Factory Outlet Stores, 250 Skidmore Lane, Sutton. Officials hope the central location of the event will spark a large turnout.

“This location will make it more convenient,” said REAP Chief Danny Haught. “More people will be able to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Devices that will be accepted include televisions, computers, laptops, mice, keyboards, speakers, Webcams, monitors, cables, hard drives, circuit boards, cell phones, CD players, and tape players.

Devices that will not be accepted include printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, gaming devices, kitchen appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, and air conditioners.

“Electronic recycling events save space in landfills,” Haught said. “People should take advantage of this opportunity. I’m even bringing an old TV.”

For more information call 1-800-322-5530.