A Classification Compliance Audit Report on State Cemetery Positions at the State Preservation Board

November 2016

Report Number 17-703

Overall Conclusion

At the request of the State Preservation Board (Board), the State Auditor's Office conducted a classification compliance audit on eight employees at the Texas State Cemetery (Cemetery) and determined that five employees were misclassified in accordance with the State's Position Classification Plan (Plan).

As a result of the audit, the Board reclassified one employee from a Research Specialist IV to an Information Specialist IV. There was no cost associated with that reclassification.

The Board chose to allow the other four misclassified employees to remain in their current job classifications so those employees would not receive a reduction in their annual base salaries. As of June 2016, each employee received an annual base salary that was higher than the maximum salary range for the highest level within the more appropriate job classification series.

In September 2016, the State Auditor's Office released A Biennial Report on the State's Position Classification Plan for the 2018-2019 Biennium (State Auditor's Office Report No. 17-701), which recommended that two additional levels within the Groundskeeper job classification series be added to the Plan. If the 85th Legislature approves those changes, the additional Groundkeeper levels may be more appropriate classifications for three of the misclassified positions.

Auditors communicated another, less significant issue regarding position classification separately in writing to Board management.

Download the Acrobat version of this report. (.pdf)