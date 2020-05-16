Volunteers remove more than three tons of litter from banks of Kanawha River
Volunteers worked in three counties at five sites along the Kanawha River during the Sept. 10 event. Cleanups were conducted at Magic Island in Charleston, as well as in St. Albans, Winfield, Campbell’s Creek and Gauley Bridge.
Scouts, school groups and other youth organizations, as well as adults, worked 288 volunteer hours picking up litter, debris, tires and other trash along the banks of the Kanawha River. A total of 3.5 tons of trash was collected. The Magic Island site in Charleston had the most volunteers with 46.
This was the 22nd annual cleanup and the DEP’s REAP program (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) supplied volunteers with trash bags and gloves and arranged for trash to be hauled away.
“This year’s cleanup was a success once again because of the hard work of our dedicated volunteers, who gave up part of their weekend to help make sure our state’s waters and land remain free of unsightly litter,” said event Coordinator Travis Cooper.
