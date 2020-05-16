Tire collection scheduled for Weston

9/26/2011

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program, along with the Lewis-Gilmer counties Solid Waste Authority, is hosting a tire collection in Weston. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Tire and Rubber, Inc. Tire Yard on Grass Run Road in Weston. Residents of both Lewis and Gilmer counties may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for Lewis or Gilmer counties. Car and light truck tires, 17 inches or less, will be accepted. Tires with rims are allowed at this collection. Haulers and businesses are not allowed to participate. The event is made possible in part through REAP, within the DEP’s Division of Land Restoration. REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) brings together all of the state’s cleanup programs to maximize the state’s cleanup efforts.