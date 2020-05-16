Free electronic recycling event set for Logan

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is conducting a free electronic recycling event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 15, in Logan.

The DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and MRM Recycling are sponsoring the event to make it easy for West Virginians to responsibly dispose of electronic devices. The drop-off area is the Lowe’s parking lot on Norman Morgan Boulevard, off U.S. Route 119.

Devices that will be accepted include televisions, computers, laptops, mice, keyboards, speakers, Webcams, monitors, cables, hard drives, circuit boards, cell phones, CD players, and tape players.

Devices that will not be accepted include printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, gaming devices, kitchen appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, and air conditioners.

“Electronic recycling events save space in landfills and allow manufacturers to take apart devices and reuse parts. That protects the environment from potential hazards,” said REAP Chief Danny Haught.

For more information call 1-800-322-5530.