DEP accepting comments on water quality improvement plans

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is announcing comment periods on proposed water quality improvement plans for selected streams in the Lower Kanawha River and Elk River watersheds.

The DEP welcomes input and comments from the public on the proposed plans, known as a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL). The comment period began Sept. 12 and extends through Oct. 14, inclusively.

A TMDL is defined as the amount of a pollutant which can be discharged into a stream and still allow the stream to meet water quality standards. Each of the streams under TMDL development has been identified as violating state water quality standards. The pollutants of concern are pH, total iron, dissolved aluminum, dissolved oxygen and fecal coliform. In addition, some streams have also been identified as having impairments to biological integrity.

A public meeting for proposed TMDLs in the Elk River Watershed is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on Sept. 27 at Elkview Middle School. Another meeting for proposed TMDLs in the Lower Kanawha River Watershed is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on Sept. 28 at Winfield High School.

The meetings have been scheduled to present a general discussion of the draft TMDLs and to answer questions regarding the proposed TMDLs.

Written comments on the proposed plans may be submitted by U.S. mail, electronic mail, and fax. The preferred form for comment submissions is e-mail or disk in order to expedite the review and response process. Written comments should be postmarked no later than Oct. 14, 2011. Comments should be sent to:

Steve Young West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection 601 57th Street Charleston, WV 25304 E-mail: stephen.a.young@wv.gov

The TMDLs are available for review on DEP’s webpage: http://www.dep.wv.gov/WWE/watershed/TMDL/Pages/default.aspx CDs may also be obtained by calling Steve Young at (304) 926-0495, TTY 711 (304) 558-2751.