Community college addresses environmental concerns on its property

10/18/2011

Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in Martinsburg has submitted a voluntary remediation application to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to address environmental conditions associated with historic operations on its property. The site is located on Apple Harvest Drive in Martinsburg, approximately a half mile from the intersection of Interstate 81, and includes approximately 43 acres currently under construction. The property was formerly used as a commercial orchard dating back to 1937. Contaminants of concern (COCs) associated with the site are arsenic and pesticides. The DEP’s Office of Environmental Remediation has negotiated a voluntary remediation agreement with Blue Ridge, which includes provisions for identifying human health and ecological risks associated with current and potential uses of the site, and to establish appropriate cleanup standards. The agreement also includes provisions for additional cleanup or remediation actions should they be necessary to meet those standards. A final report will be submitted to the OER for review to confirm that the work meets all applicable remediation standards. Questions regarding this application should be directed to either Twila M. Carr, WVDEP - OER, 3810 Greensburg Rd., Martinsburg WV 25404, (304) 267-0173 or to Bill Hunt, Licensed Remediation Specialist, TERRADON Corporation, 401 Jacobson Dr., Poca, WV 25159, 304-755-8291.