An Annual Report on Classified Employee Turnover for Fiscal Year 2016

December 2016

Report Number 17-704

Overall Conclusion

The fiscal year 2016 statewide turnover rate was 17.6 percent for classified, regular, full- and part-time employees based on 26,760 separations. Those separations included both voluntary and involuntary separations. That was a slight decrease from the fiscal year 2015 statewide turnover rate of 18.0 percent. During the past five fiscal years, the statewide turnover rate has ranged from 17.3 percent in fiscal year 2012 to a high of 18.0 percent in fiscal year 2015.

Excluding involuntary separations and retirements, the fiscal year 2016 statewide turnover rate was 10.3 percent. That rate, which is often considered more of a true turnover rate because it reflects preventable turnover, slightly decreased since fiscal year 2015 when that turnover rate was 10.5 percent.

Voluntary separations, including retirements, accounted for the majority (75.1 percent) of the State's total separations in fiscal year 2016. That was a 1.9 percent decrease in the number of voluntary separations since fiscal year 2015.

Involuntary separations accounted for 24.9 percent of the State's total separations in fiscal year 2016. That was a 0.4 percent increase in the number of separations since fiscal year 2015.

Download the Acrobat version of this report. (.pdf)