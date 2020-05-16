17-705
A Summary Report on Full-time Equivalent State Employees for Fiscal Year 2016
December 2016
Report Number 17-705
Overall Conclusion
During fiscal year 2016, state agencies and higher education institutions employed an average of 323,418.6 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. That was an increase of 7,471.1 FTEs (or 2.4 percent) compared with the average number of FTEs in fiscal year 2015 (315,947.5). It is important to note that state agencies and higher education institutions self-reported the FTE data presented in this report, and the State Auditor's Office did not independently verify that data.
State agencies employed an average of 149,385.0 FTEs in fiscal year 2016. That was an increase of 1,584.1 FTEs (or 1.1 percent) since fiscal year 2015.
Higher education institutions employed an average of 174,033.6 FTEs in fiscal year 2016. That was an increase of 5,887.0 FTEs (or 3.5 percent) since fiscal year 2015.
